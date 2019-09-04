5th Circ. Backs Shell In $1.5M Cross-Border Severance Scuffle

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday shot down an attempt by a former Shell employee who was based in India but worked in Texas to collect $1.5 million in severance pay, saying his reliance on Indian laws to come up with payment request left the court confused. A three-member panel ruled that a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Shell U.S. Hosting Co. on Sri Raghunatha Venkateswara Babu Bangaru's claim it breached a long-term international assignment agreement by denying him proper notice and severance payment after he renounced his Indian citizenship but maintained the United States as his host country while...

