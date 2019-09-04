FCC's O'Rielly Digging Into Reports Of Radio Pay-For-Play

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants help from the Recording Industry Association of America in getting to the bottom of renewed payola reports amid concerns that the practice is still prevalent in the radio industry. Commissioner Michael O’Rielly wrote to the trade group Tuesday to enlist its help probing the industry, telling the RIAA that it was “uniquely situated” to survey industry practices and players to figure out if payments are being made but not disclosed. Under-the-table payments in exchange for radio play were outlawed in 1960, when the Federal Communications Act was amended to require radio industry players to disclose whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS