US Hits Chinese, Mexican Structural Steel With Initial Duties

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday placed early-phase duties on structural steel imported from China and Mexico after determining the merchandise was being sold at unfairly low prices, but declined to set duties on Canadian steel. Commerce's preliminary anti-dumping findings followed the same pattern as its preliminary countervailing duty decision in July, which hit Mexico and Canada with duties for receiving unfair subsidies, but spared Canada. The anti-dumping duties go up to 141.38% for China and 30.58% for Mexico. "As a result of today's decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS