Illinois Media Group Gets Quick Ch. 11 Rules Hearing

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Illinois media outlet News-Gazette Inc. won a grudging acceleration Wednesday of a bid procedures hearing for a proposed stalking horse sale, after attorneys for the debtor and buyer said holiday advertising pressures require a quick handoff of the 126-year-old business. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens initially said she was unconvinced of a need to stray from a 21-day notice rule for the hearing, which will set terms for a bidder-to-beat stalking horse sale of News-Gazette’s print, radio and online assets. Community Media Group has offered $4.5 million for the whole of the business but conditioned the deal on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS