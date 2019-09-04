Case Against Ex-Skadden Partner Got Lost In The Weeds

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The government's failure to convict ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig reflected both the challenge the Justice Department faced making its technical case resonate with the jury and the effectiveness of the former White House counsel when he took the stand to defend himself against allegations he lied about his work for the Ukrainian government. Federal prosecutors had a tough task in persuading a jury that ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig had lied to the government, experts say. (AP) After deliberating for less than five hours after a roughly three-week trial, a Washington, D.C., jury acquitted Craig on Wednesday of the single charge against him. Craig,...

