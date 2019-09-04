Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whether Opioid Crisis Is 'Public Nuisance' Up To Jury: Judge

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A jury will decide whether, under Ohio law, the opioid epidemic constitutes an "ongoing public nuisance," an Ohio federal judge ruled Wednesday in the multidistrict opioid litigation's lead bellwether cases, finding that underlying factual issues must first be determined at trial.

Ohio counties Cuyahoga and Summit had asked the court to award partial summary judgment declaring that the crisis significantly interferes with public health in their communities, arguing no reasonable fact-finder could determine otherwise.

But U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster on Wednesday denied that motion, finding that it's a question "that must await full airing of the facts at trial."

In proving...

