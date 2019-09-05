Mallinckrodt Pays $15M In 'Wine And Dine' FCA Case

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has finalized an agreement in Pennsylvania federal court with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to pay $15.4 million to end a federal probe into alleged "wine and dine" tactics used to market a drug to doctors, the DOJ said Wednesday. The allegations involve Questcor Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Mallinckrodt in 2014. According to the U.S. attorney's office, from 2009 to 2013, 12 Questcor sales representatives illegally provided lavish meals and other expensive entertainment perks to health care providers while marketing the anti-seizure drug H.P. Acthar Gel. "Federal law protects patients from medical providers who write prescriptions so they...

