Fed. Circ. Mulls Terms In Patent That Fitbit, Apple Got Axed

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit appeared skeptical on Wednesday of ambiguous language in a health metrics patent that Fitbit and Apple successfully challenged last year, spending a good part of a hearing quizzing an attorney for the patent owner on the specifics of the invention. The patent at issue is claimed by biometrics company Valencell Inc. and covers a method for relaying information to a mobile device — like a smartwatch — about the user's heart rate, breathing rate and other physical data. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board axed the patent last year, partly because it found that the terms to describe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS