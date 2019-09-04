DHS Hit With Subpoena Over Trump's Alleged Pardon Offers

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for records related to allegations that President Donald Trump offered to pardon officials who break laws while enforcing his administration's immigration policies, the committee said Wednesday. The committee, led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is demanding information about any presidential pardons for DHS officials or pardons for legal violations related to immigration law. It also wants documents related to recent meetings between Trump and the current and former DHS heads, and the names of the officials present at those meetings. Nadler said the committee plans to hold more hearings...

