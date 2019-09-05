Class Attys Nab $8.4M Cut Of $24M Anthem 401(k) Settlement

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a class of employees who obtained a $24 million settlement with an Anthem Inc. subsidiary over claims the company saddled its multibillion-dollar 401(k) plan with excessive fees and stuffed it with poor investment options can take home $8.4 million in fees and expenses, an Indiana federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Wednesday approved $7.8 million in fees and $513,015 in expenses for Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP attorneys who served as class counsel for the participants in their suit against ATH Holding Co. LLC., saying the firm's reputation for having "actually created" excessive-fee litigation...

