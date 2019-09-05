Ex-Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Adviser Cops To Bogus Fund

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT) -- A former Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo investment adviser pled guilty in New York federal court to bilking clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through a fake investment fund he operated, according to prosecutors. Elias Herbert Hafen, also known as Elias Niggebrugge, told 11 clients and their families that they were investing in a “special” fund, but in reality their money was wired directly to Hafen’s personal bank account to be spent on luxuries such as art and custom-made men’s accessories, according to a criminal information filed Wednesday. Hafen, a formerly registered investment adviser who lives in Connecticut, pled...

