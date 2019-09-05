Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Hit With Suit Over Deferred Action Program

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An immigration legal services provider sued the Trump administration on Thursday for purportedly ending a program that postpones deportation proceedings for immigrants living in the country without legal permission, saying the decision endangers those with serious medical conditions.

The Massachusetts-based Irish International Immigrant Center said U.S. Customs and Immigration Services abruptly pulled the plug on the "deferred action" program, which buys migrant families more time in the U.S. under dire circumstances, and in doing so, violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not giving the public a chance to weigh in on the move.

"The administration provided no opportunity for notice-and-comment, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies