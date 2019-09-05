Gov't Hit With Suit Over Deferred Action Program

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An immigration legal services provider sued the Trump administration on Thursday for purportedly ending a program that postpones deportation proceedings for immigrants living in the country without legal permission, saying the decision endangers those with serious medical conditions. The Massachusetts-based Irish International Immigrant Center said U.S. Customs and Immigration Services abruptly pulled the plug on the "deferred action" program, which buys migrant families more time in the U.S. under dire circumstances, and in doing so, violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not giving the public a chance to weigh in on the move. "The administration provided no opportunity for notice-and-comment, or...

