Red Robin Spurns $519M Vintage Capital Bid, Replaces CEO

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Red Robin on Thursday spurned a $518.6 million buyout offer from Vintage Capital and unveiled a new chief executive, after the private equity firm implored the burger chain in July to start a strategic review or risk a proxy fight. Colorado-based Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. said its board reviewed the $40 per share offer from Vintage Capital Management LLC with its legal and financial advisers, and it found that the proposal undervalues the burger chain and is bogged down by uncertainty about whether it could close. “The board unanimously determined that the proposal undervalues Red Robin and is not in...

