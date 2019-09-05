US Lumber Duties Against Canada Cut Down In Arbitration

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission failed to consider all relevant evidence when it determined that U.S. producers were being harmed by Canadian softwood lumber imports, a binational arbitration panel concluded Wednesday, ordering the agency to reconsider certain external factors. The panel, which was constituted under Chapter 19 of the North American Free Trade Agreement, told the ITC to take a closer look at factors affecting the "cyclical" nature of the U.S. lumber industry, which responds to supply and demand. That includes production capacity, raw material supply and the rate of residential construction products, according to the decision. By failing to properly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS