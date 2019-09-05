Italian Shipping Co. Hit With $4M Penalty For Oil Dump

Law360, Newark (September 5, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday ordered an Italian shipping company to pay a $4 million penalty and serve four years of probation for dumping oily waste and other pollutants from a tanker into the ocean and trying to hide its misconduct from the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton imposed that sentence on d'Amico Shipping Italia SpA in accordance with the company's plea agreement with prosecutors. The business pled guilty in April to an information charging d'Amico with violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships. The sentence is "sufficient but not greater than necessary to...

