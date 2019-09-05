J&J Wouldn't Risk 'Golden Egg' With Talc Warning, Jury Told

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (September 5, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey jury began deliberations Thursday in a case brought by four mesothelioma patients who blame asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder for their disease, which their attorney said was caused because the pharmaceutical giant didn’t want consumer warnings to put its “golden egg” product at risk. The cancer patients, who range in age from mid-40s to late 60s, sat feet away from the nine-member jury tasked with deciding their case as closing arguments concluded nearly eight weeks of testimony in a New Brunswick courtroom. Along with hearing impassioned final arguments by the patients’ attorneys, the jury spent the...

