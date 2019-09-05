Split NLRB OKs DuPont's Changing Retiree Medical Benefits

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- DuPont did not violate the National Labor Relations Act by making changes to retirees' medical benefits without negotiating with their unions, a divided NLRB panel said in a decision overturning an agency judge's ruling. National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring and member Marvin Kaplan, both Republicans, said Wednesday that language in plan documents giving the company the unilateral right to change benefits is effective even though its collective bargaining agreements with the International Brotherhood of Dupont Workers locals no longer reference the plan. Democrat Lauren McFerran dissented. The removal of references to the DAP and MEDCAP medical plans merely reflected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS