MSU To Pay Record $4.5M Fine For Nassar Sex Abuse Scandal

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University will pay a record $4.5 million fine and overhaul its Title IX policies in the wake of the sex abuse scandal that saw hundreds of female athletes accuse disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of decades of misconduct, federal officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of Education found that the university systematically failed to investigate reports of sexual abuse and to protect students who came forward with complaints about Nassar and William Strampel, Nassar's supervisor at the school's sports medicine program, according to a settlement agreement and a 53-page letter from the department’s Office for Civil Rights, or OCR. "What transpired...

