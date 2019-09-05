Groupon Escapes Suit Claiming Theft Of Travel Package Idea

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The friend of a Groupon Inc. co-founder's wife can't sue the company for allegedly stealing her idea to offer discount travel packages because there's no evidence they ever partnered to create the service, an Illinois appellate court affirmed Wednesday. Even though Groupon co-founder Eric Lefkofsky told colleagues to "get this done" after Martha-Jane Foreman-Daitch shared her idea in a meeting, no documents exist to prove the parties ever contracted to bring Groupon's Getaways service to consumers together, a three-judge panel said. The line from Lefkofsky could be interpreted as though he intended to start the partnership process with Foreman-Daitch, "but 'the...

