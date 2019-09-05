Calif. NCAA Bill Amended, Picks Up LeBron James' Support

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday threw his weight behind a California bill that would allow college athletes in the state to be paid for endorsements despite NCAA rules against it, though lawmakers did amend the bill this week to enable the schools to stop athletes from signing deals that conflict with the school's own sponsorships. The bill, S.B. 206, initially dubbed the "Fair Pay to Play Act," would prevent California state and private universities from prohibiting athletes "from earning compensation as a result of the use of the student's name, image or likeness," a move experts have said could topple...

