Power Co. Says Texas PUC Must Review Electrocution Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- CenterPoint Energy has asked the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss tort claims blaming improperly designed power lines for a driver’s electrocution death, arguing that the state Public Utility Commission must handle the claims before they can be heard in court. The utility said in a petition for mandamus Tuesday that because the driver’s family raised issues related to its electrical operation and services with the core of the dispute centered on the size of fuse required to properly protect power lines, the PUC has exclusive authority over those claims. The probate court where the original suit was filed has no authority...

