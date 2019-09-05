Barneys Floats $1.25M Exec Bonus Plan Tied To Asset Sale

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt luxury clothing retailer Barneys asked a New York court for permission to enact a sale maximization incentive plan designed to reward its top two executives for achieving certain purchase price thresholds as it pursues a sale of its assets. In its motion, Barneys New York Inc. is asking the court to approve the plan that would pay up to an estimated $1.25 million in bonuses to CEO Daniella Vitale and Chief Financial Officer Sandro Risi to incentivize them to put in extra effort to maximize the sale price for the retailer's assets. Under the terms of the proposed plan, the...

