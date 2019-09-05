BREAKING: Pa. Hospital, Doc Not Liable For Death Of Infant, Jury Finds

Law360, Pittsburgh (September 5, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- A federal jury found Thursday that a Western Pennsylvania hospital, a pediatrician working there and the U.S. government that funded it were not liable for the death of a baby girl from a massive infection six hours after her birth. After only a few hours of deliberation, the eight-person panel found that Heritage Valley Beaver hospital, Dr. Hilary Jones and the U.S. had not deviated from the proper standard of medical care for Kendall Peronis when she was born in 2015, despite her parents’ claims that her fatal e. Coli infection could have been diagnosed and treated if Dr. Jones had...

