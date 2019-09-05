FCC To Take Up 3.5 GHz Auction Rules In September

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled its next major spectrum auction, this time for the much-anticipated sale of the 3.5 gigahertz band, and will vote to cement an auction plan at its upcoming Sept. 26 meeting, the agency announced Thursday. The auction for exclusive use licenses will be based on county-size tracts that will run for 10-year terms, and participants can combine as many as four licenses in one geographic area, according to a draft of Thursday's public notice. The auction will kick off on June 25 of next year, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. "The 3.5 GHz band is prime...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS