Fed. Circ. Skeptical That Menu Patent Was Wrongly Invalidated

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday appeared skeptical of a hospitality technology company's argument that a district court wrongly invalidated its online menu patent because the company did not assert all of the patent's claims in a fight with Domino's Pizza. Richard Weinblatt of Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC, representing Ameranth Inc., argued that because Ameranth asserted only five claims against Domino's Pizza Inc. regarding Ameranth's patent on web-based ordering technology, the district court was wrong to invalidate all of the patent's claims. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk seemed to disagree Thursday with Weinblatt's argument, saying that other claims can still be...

