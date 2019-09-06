Translators Can Move Forward With Army Deal FCA Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has allowed a False Claims Act case accusing a DynCorp-AECOM joint venture of lying about being the true employer of workers under multibillion-dollar U.S. Army translation services contracts to move forward, saying most claims had been properly pled. Elgasim Mohamed Fadlalla and 28 other linguists, translators and interpreters adequately backed most of their claims that Global Linguist Solutions LLC lied to the government about "leasing" translation services workers from subcontractors, when GLS actually controlled those workers, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled in an opinion released Thursday. According to the relators, GLS effectively employed nearly all workers it used...

