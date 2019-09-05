US Solar Developer Receives $100M From Crayhill Capital

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Alternative asset management firm Crayhill Capital Management LP has agreed to provide U.S. solar project developer Urban Grid Solar with as much as $100 million in financing, the companies said Thursday. The agreement sees New York-based Crayhill Capital pledging as much as $100 million to Richmond, Virginia-based Urban Grid by way of a senior secured term loan facility, according to a statement. The capital will be used to finance late-stage development for a number of Urban Grid’s solar projects. “The capital solutions provided by Crayhill Capital, coupled with their deep experience in utility-scale solar development and financing, will allow us to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS