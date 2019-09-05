BakerHostetler Snags Justice Dept.'s NY Antitrust Boss

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has enticed the U.S. Department of Justice's top antitrust lawyer in New York to make the jump to private practice and join as a partner, the firm said Thursday. Jeffrey Martino, chief of the DOJ's antitrust division in New York for the past five years, will work out of BakerHostetler's New York office, where he will serve as part of the firm's white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team. Martino has spent his career at the DOJ and has worked in both the antitrust squad and the U.S. Attorney's Office, building up a 17-year agency career. Martino said...

