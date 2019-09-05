Reed Smith Blasts 'Outright Defiance' In Ex-Paralegal's Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP on Thursday said a New Jersey district court should toss a former paralegal's age and racial discrimination suit against the firm because of her “outright defiance” of court orders to turn over audio recordings and handwritten notes and to appear for a hearing. The firm urged the district court to adopt U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio’s Aug. 7 recommendation that La Mecia Ross-Tiggett’s suit be dismissed with prejudice over her violation of two court orders issued last year that directed her to produce the discovery sought by defense counsel and to appear for a telephone status conference....

