Mich. Co. Says Trademark Offense Led To $41M Contract Loss

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based company that measures customer satisfaction filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday claiming that its competitor’s allegedly unauthorized use of certain trademarks caused it to lose out on federal government contracts, including one valued at $41.2 million. CFI Group USA LLC says that ForeSee Results Inc., which software company Verint Americas Inc. acquired in 2018, voluntarily terminated its license to use two registered trademarks under the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which measures customer satisfaction, in 2013. But ForeSee kept using those trademarks in its marketing materials to land contracts aimed at measuring users’ experience with government websites, CFI says....

