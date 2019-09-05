Mass. Lawyers Call For Probe Of Judge Who Jailed Atty

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers on Thursday called for a formal investigation by the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct of a Boston judge who ordered a defense lawyer jailed as she argued for the dismissal of a case that prosecutors did not want to continue. In a statement, the group said Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott's decision to have attorney Susan Church handcuffed Tuesday morning was a "gross abuse of power that requires judicial disciplinary action." Church was arguing that the judge did not have the authority to go against the wishes of the Suffolk County district attorney's...

