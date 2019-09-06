High Court Urged To Rule On Grand Jury Disclosure Authority

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A historian on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his challenge to the D.C. Circuit’s finding that federal courts lack the inherent authority to disclose grand jury material outside specific, narrow circumstances, saying the appellate panel misconstrued the rules and created a circuit split. The case was brought by Stuart McKeever, a retired lawyer and author, who has been seeking materials from a 1957 grand jury investigation related to the disappearance of Columbia University professor and political activist Jesús de Galíndez. However, the case has drawn attention because of its potential to give Democratic lawmakers access to grand...

