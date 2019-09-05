Judge Eyes 2nd Try At National Block Of Trump Asylum Policy

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he believes he has the authority to reinstate a nationwide injunction against a Trump administration policy denying asylum claims for migrants entering the U.S. through a country other than their own after a split Ninth Circuit last month limited the injunction to states in the circuit. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said at a hearing in Oakland federal court that the Ninth Circuit’s ruling — which pared back his July injunction from nationwide to circuitwide but ​​​​​​allowed the district court to further develop the record in support of a preliminary injunction extending beyond the Ninth Circuit —...

