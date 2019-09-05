BREAKING: NLRB To Mull Threshold For Losing Labor Law's Protection

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday asked for feedback on exactly when workers’ offensive outbursts become egregious enough to lose the protection of federal labor law, signaling a likely shift from the Obama administration’s expansive take on employees' rights to express themselves. The labor board asked for input Thursday on how far workers can go without forfeiting the protection of the National Labor Relations Act. (AP) The board voted 3-1 to invite amicus briefs on General Motors’ appeal of an agency judge’s findings that GM violated the National Labor Relations Act by suspending a worker who cursed out a manager...

