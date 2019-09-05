Insurer, Behavioral Health Co. Sued Over Live-In Treatment

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida Inc. and New Directions Behavioral Health LLC were hit with a proposed class action Thursday claiming New Directions' overly restrictive guidelines for covering residential treatment violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Susan Hering brought the suit on behalf of her daughter, identified only as Jane Hering, who has generalized anxiety disorder and anorexia nervosa, among other things, according to the complaint. In her suit, Hering alleged that behavorial health services provider New Directions repeatedly denied her daughter's claim for residential treatment for her conditions even though it should have been covered under her BCBS of...

