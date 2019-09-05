DOJ Charges 30 In Bay Area Medicare Kickback Scheme

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Doctors, nurses and a social worker are among those charged with taking millions in bribes in a widespread kickback scheme allegedly orchestrated by the CEO of Amity Home Health Care, the San Francisco Bay Area's largest home health care provider, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed on Thursday. Following an extensive undercover investigation, the government claims that Amity's CEO Ridhima 'Amanda' Singh paid millions in bribes to medical professionals — including 13 doctors and five nurses — for referrals of Medicare patients to Amity and hospice provider Advent Care Inc. in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute. "Some of the most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS