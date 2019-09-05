3rd Circ. Upholds RV Store's 'Blue-Penciled' Noncompete

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge didn’t overstep legal bounds when he enforced a watered-down version of a noncompete agreement that blocked a former RV superstore sales employee from selling recreational vehicles for a nearby competitor, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl’s award of a preliminary injunction to Tilden Recreational Vehicles Inc., which operates as Boat-N-RV Superstore, that prevented former employee George Belair from selling RVs for a competitor. While the noncompete barred Belair from working for a competitor within 50 miles for a year, Judge Schmehl did allow Belair to work for BNRV’s rival...

