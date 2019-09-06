Calif. Bills Against Late Pay, Forced Arbitration Go To Newsom

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The California State Legislature passed two bills widely viewed as worker-friendly, one of which seeks to curb mandatory arbitration agreements and the other of which aims to help workers whose employers don't pay them on time. Golden State lawmakers sent the forced arbitration bill, A.B. 51, and the late pay bill, A.B. 673, to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk on Thursday, a development workers' rights advocates hailed as a victory. A.B. 51 would make it a criminal misdemeanor for businesses to make workers or job applicants waive their right to sue for violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS