11th Circ. Ruling May Mark Turning Point For TCPA Litigation

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Businesses in the Southeast may be able to breathe a sigh of relief — for now, at least. In a landmark decision issued on Aug. 28, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit held in Salcedo v. Hanna that receipt of a single text message on a cell phone did not constitute a concrete injury sufficient to give a plaintiff standing to sue for violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The significance of the Salcedo decision cannot be overstated. Not only did the Eleventh Circuit split from at least one of its sister circuits — setting the stage for...

