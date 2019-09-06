Pa. Contract Binding On Part-Owners Of Indian Cricket Team

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The part-owner of an Indian cricket team had his counterclaims against another part-owner tossed in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, as a judge ruled that a 2015 memorandum of understanding was a valid, enforceable contract that superseded some of the earlier promises one partner claimed the other had broken. U.S. District Judge A. Richard Caputo said the contract between Mukeshkumar B. Patel and Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk, who jointly own about 26 percent of the Indian Professional League's Kochi Tuskers Kerala cricket team, superseded earlier agreements between the two that Patel would wring an arbitration award out of the cricket league, and established...

