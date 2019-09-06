Bid Protest Spotlight: Critical Info, Timeliness, Classification

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- This installment of the bid protest spotlight takes a look at three decisions from August, highlighting the most noteworthy aspects of the decisions for companies competing for contracts and agencies seeking procurement. The first examines the Government Accountability Office’s decision to deny a protest challenging an agency’s decision to withhold proprietary data from prospective offerors in a solicitation. The GAO had to closely review the terms of the solicitation and evaluation scheme to determine if the data was necessary for offerors to submit intelligent and responsive proposals. Our second decision is a case involving information security requirements and whether a contractor...

