Del. Judge OKs $225M Ch. 11 Defective Tablet Deal

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a deal to allow more than $225 million in additional claims against children's tablet maker Fuhu Inc.'s liquidating trust to resolve a product defect class action and suits involving a manufacturer and distributor. Under the deal approved Tuesday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi, a class of consumers claiming they were sold Fuhu tablets with defective chargers agreed to pool their claims against Fuhu's bankruptcy estate with the tablet manufacturer and distributor, who were accusing Fuhu of breach of contract. Fuhu filed for Chapter 11 protection in December 2015, saying it had difficulty recovering after...

