Insurers Must Defend Fla. Builder In 83 Home Defect Suits

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. must jointly defend builder KB Home Jacksonville LLC in 83 construction defect suits brought by homeowners, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Thursday issued two orders in KB Home’s favor, holding that Ironshore and Liberty Mutual are both obligated to defend the builder as an additional insured under liability policies they issued to stucco subcontractor Florida State Plastering LLC, or FSP. The dozens of underlying suits concern alleged widespread defects in single-family homes for which KB Home served as the general contractor. In one...

