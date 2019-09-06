Lumber Co. Accused Of Polluting LA River With Stormwater

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A lumber company has been illegally contaminating Los Angeles water with polluted stormwater from its industrial plant in violation of a state permit and federal law, Los Angeles Waterkeeper said Thursday in a suit in California federal court. Saroyan Lumber Co. Inc. has allowed stormwater polluted with contaminants including zinc and copper from a Huntington Park lumber facility to flow into the Los Angeles River, Los Angeles Waterkeeper alleges in its complaint filed under the citizen suit enforcement provisions of the Clean Water Act. "Defendant's violations of the discharge, treatment technology, monitoring requirements, and other procedural and substantive requirements of the...

