Longfin Creditors Sue Former Execs Over Illegal Stock Sales

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The creditors of the now-defunct cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp. accuse former executives of breaching their fiduciary duties in a suit filed in New York federal court, citing the recent $26 million settlement between company affiliates and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over illegal stock sales. Anthony Sodono III, who was assigned to oversee the equal distribution of Longfin's estate to its creditors, brought claims Thursday against former CEO Venkata S. Meenavalli, former company secretary Andy Altahawi and unregistered broker-dealer Adamson Brothers Corp., which is owned by Altahawi. The two executives, guided by Adamson Brothers, fraudulently listed Longfin stock on the...

