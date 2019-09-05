Manafort Cries Double Jeopardy In NY Mortgage Fraud Case

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT) -- Paul Manafort on Thursday urged a New York state court to throw out residential mortgage fraud charges against him, arguing New York's so-called double jeopardy law bars the accusations because they're based on alleged conduct "identical" to a federal case in which he was already charged, tried and sentenced. Manafort, 70, is accused of plotting and executing a mortgage fraud in New York "to illegally obtain millions of dollars," according to a 16-count grand jury indictment. That indictment came down about an hour after Manafort, the former chief of Donald Trump's campaign for president, was sentenced to more than six years...

