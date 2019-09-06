Rent-A-Center Customers Reach $13M Price-Gouging Deal

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Rent-A-Center has reached a $13 million settlement with a class of tens of thousands of customers who said the rent-to-own retailer tacked on freight charges that violated California's Karnette Rental-Purchase Act, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Thursday. Under the proposed settlement, class members can submit a claim to cover 25% of the total amount of the value of each covered transaction, between a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $1,000 each. Rent-A-Center will set aside a non-reversionary settlement fund of $13 million to pay consumers. "The settlement was negotiated at arm’s length after two years of contested litigation...

