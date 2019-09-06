DC Circ. Skeptical Of Challenge To GHG Standards Rollback

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit appeared skeptical Friday about the timing of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Trump administration's plan to roll back vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards, saying the rule is not final and the government could change course. U.S. Circuit Judges Judith W. Rogers, Cornelia T.L. Pillard and Sri Srinivasan, all of whom were nominated by Democratic presidents, grilled attorneys for a California-led coalition of states, environmental groups and industry players about the legality of their challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's April 2018 technical analysis. The analysis calls for reversing an Obama-era rule that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS