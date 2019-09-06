Dems Probe Push To Use Trump Resort For G-7 Summit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- House Democrats said Friday that they are investigating the Trump administration's efforts to spend taxpayer dollars at President Donald Trump-owned properties, including the president's push to hold the next G-7 summit at his own resort in Florida. Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees fired off a series of letters requesting information on Trump's efforts to hold the G-7 at his Doral resort and golf club in Miami, and Vice President Mike Pence's recent stay at a Trump resort in Ireland. House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties head Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS