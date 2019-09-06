Taxation With Representation: Debevoise, Wachtell, Gibson

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Prudential snaps up an insurance startup for $2.35 billion, Silverlake invests $1 billion in Motorola, and Concho Resources makes a $925 million drilling properties sale. Prudential’s $2.35B Startup Prudential, led by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, said Sept. 5 it will shell out $2.35 billion upfront to buy direct-to-consumer insurance startup Assurance, which is led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, as it seeks a wider array of potential customers. The Debevoise team included tax partners Franklin Mitchell and Peter Schuur. The Wachtell team included tax partner Joshua M. Holmes and associate Swift S.O. Edgar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS